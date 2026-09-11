Madhya Pradesh Politics Heats Up As CM Mohan Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar And VD Sharma Turn Delhi Focus Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of meetings between the BJP leaders from the state and their counterparts in Delhi continues.

The meetings have heated the political situation in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav left for Delhi straight away from the Sugam Parivahan Sewa summit in Indore on Friday.

Yadav cancelled the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan this time because of his Delhi visit. From Indore, Yadav was scheduled to visit Dhar, but he cancelled his trip.

Sources said the purpose of Yadav's trip to Delhi was to meet the party's senior leaders.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar stayed in Delhi. Sources further said Tomar suddenly left for the national capital on a chartered flight, but those close to Tomar said it was his personal trip.

Similarly, former head of the state BJP unit, VD Sharma, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday for the second time in a month.

The BRICS summit begins in Delhi on Saturday. Delegates from different countries across the world have already arrived.

In this situation, political experts have started speculating about the reasons behind the state leaders becoming active in Delhi.

BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal also met national organisational general secretary BL Santosh and Shivprakash two days ago.

Permission sought for expanding ministry

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal want permission from the senior leaders for cabinet expansion.

Both leaders have given indications about it. But due to a lack of the central leaders' nod, the ministry expansion plan remains under wraps.