Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Secrecy Out, Down With Diseases, Worried Female Leaders & More | FP photo

Secrecy out

The secrecy maintained by the government over an issue has stirred up discussions in the corridors of power. The cabinet ruled on a matter regarding a minister. The head of state directed his cabinet colleagues and officers not to discuss the issue with the media. The ministers vowed to follow their boss’s direction. A few ministers, however, revealed the secrecy that they resolved to guard. They said the head of state had advised them to keep away from saying anything to the media about the cabinet decision on Vijay Shah. A minister disclosed everything discussed in the meeting to his close aides, advising them to keep it secret. The government thought the discussion would stay hidden, but everything became public late in the evening. Now, a search for the minister who revealed the secrecy has begun. Several ministers, unhappy with Vijay Shah's behaviour, wanted to reveal the issue to the public.

Article 370?

A politician, holding an important position, shares strained relations with a former MP. The politician remains influential in a parliamentary constituency. What he wants happens in the area. His influence has enraged the former MP. The former MP recently met a minister. During the meeting, he said that 'article 370' remained in vogue in the district. It signified that everything in the district happens according to the wishes of a politician. The former MP, however, thought the politician's influence would wane away. He cited the example of an area where people ended the influence of a leader. The same thing would happen in his constituency, too. Party leaders often talk about the internal squabbling in the party in that place. Each leader wants to end the political career of the other.

New equation

The Congress witnesses the slow development of a new political equation in the state. A former chief minister had always been inimical to a leader of the party holding an important position. Of late, their relationship has started improving. Because of his position, the Congress leader remains part of the executive council of a university. At a recently held function, the university did not invite the Congress leader as a guest. The former chief minister raised the issue. He even dashed off a letter to the head of state. A few years ago, both issued statements against each other. But now, they have begun to stand by each other. The Congress leader also visited the residence of the former chief minister several times to tender apologies. The Congress members say the development has taken place because of the closeness between the party’s state in charge and the MPCC president. Rivalry continues between the party’s in-charge and the former CM. The MPCC president and the in-charge maintain a cordial relation. For this reason, the former CM mended his tie-up with the leader.

Down with diseases

A few ministers of the state cabinet suffer from various diseases. People in the corridors of power say so. A minister attended the cabinet after a long time. During cabinet meetings and those of his department, the minister sported a mask. So, they began to discuss what may have happened to him. Similarly, another minister remains absent from cabinet meetings for a long time. It has recently come to light that he takes rest due to illness. Before him, a senior minister had been ailing for several days. The senior minister fell ill twice in the past few months. About another minister, people reveal that he keeps away from the cabinet, citing his illness, and switches off his phone. Afterwards, he stops meeting anyone. Besides cabinet colleagues, other people have begun to talk about the ministers’ illness.

Lady luck

Stories about the fortune of three former ministers who lost the assembly elections echo in the corridors of power. One of the former ministers holds a significant position despite losing the elections. On the other hand, his two colleagues remain out of luck. Though the former minister has lost assembly elections twice, the BJP has given him an important position in its national team. Before getting the assignment, he held an important position in the party. The organisation invited criticism for giving him such an important assignment. Yet, it happened because of his strong social equations. He gets a position to represent the community he comes from. On the contrary, their social equations weigh heavy on the two other former ministers. The number of leaders from their communities remains high in the party. Thus, whenever the party leaders planned to appoint them to any important position, they had to leave the duo in the cold.

Worried female leaders

Two women leaders look worried these days. One of them serves as a minister in the state cabinet. The other remains a legislator. Some social media users have spread canards that the names of the duo remained in discussions for the chief minister’s post. They also circulated that the BJP’s central leadership had already started taking feedback about these two female leaders. But the social media canards have perturbed both. They think the rumours may annoy the chief minister. So, they explained to the chief minister that their political rivals had spread such rumours. One of them says she had been a minister in the previous government. Since she remains out of the cabinet this time, she cannot even think about becoming the chief minister. Similarly, the minister fears lest she should lose her cabinet berth.