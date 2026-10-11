Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Problematic PA, Growing Stature, Ego Clash & More | File pic

Only 3 get entries!

The trip of a union minister to the state capital spurred a discussion. The leader’s arrival as well as his departure remained part of the talks. But the union minister’s lunch stood out amidst all his activities in the state capital. Only three ministers from the state received an invitation to the lunch. After a public function, when the lunch took place, only three ministers gained entry to the place. Among the trio, two had been with the central minister. One of them was visible so close to the union minister for the first time. The union minister heads the same ministry as his state counterpart does. In this situation, the state and union ministers have grown much closer. Known for his hard work, the state minister also demonstrates expertise in his field, so his central counterpart remains happy with him. When other ministers in the cabinet came to know that only three of their colleagues gained entry to the lunch, they looked upset.

In a dilemma

A dilemma confronts the Congress leaders in the state these days. A former chief minister of the Congress will begin a march from Ujjain on Dussehra. The Congress leaders have a dilemma over whether they should participate in the march or not. The former chief minister says the Yatra remains non-political. He has innumerable supporters across the state. Some of his supporters decided to participate in the inaugural function of his Yatra. On the other hand, a few leaders of the party have begun to find out who else will take part in the Yatra. Such people try to find the programmes of the MPCC president, the Leader of the Opposition, and other members. The Congress leaders say if the senior leaders participate in the march, they will also do so. Or else, they will drop by during the Yatra to mark their attendance. A senior leader of the party tries to understand the attitude of the party’s central leadership towards the event.

Influence of in charge

The influence of the state ruling party’s new in-charge remains visible. The leaders, who had been in-charge of the party in the state until now, remained under the influence of the state organisation. The party men say the newly appointed in-charge will dominate everyone. He silenced a leader of the organisation during his first trip to the state. Afterwards, he told the state leaders that he had the feedback on MP politics and would set everything right. After his stay in the state, he and his family members met the prime minister in Delhi. Just a day after his trip to the state, he left for New York, where he represented India at a meeting. The state leaders realised they should take their new in-charge seriously.

Problematic PA

A personal assistant to a minister may become a problem for him in the coming days. People in the corridors of power talk about the PA. Officials of the department headed by the minister say the PA takes carrots for doing any work. The minister heads such a department that has an ill-reputation within the government. Officials say bribery takes place through the PA. He keeps all three vehicles, Innova Cristas, belonging to the department, under him. Other than the PA, his wife and children also use different government vehicles. The minister heads two departments, and the officials of both of them talk about the PA’s venality. Now, the minister's well-wishers want him to get rid of his PA. The stories about his bribery have reached the RSS. Any day, the minister can get an ultimatum to remove his blue-eyed boy.

Growing stature

The stature of a minister has grown after the trips of several central leaders to the state. The minister’s rising stock in politics remained visible during the newly appointed party in charge’s visit to the state. When the party in charge got ready for a photo session with other leaders, the minister stood far away from him. The in-charge noticed it and asked the minister to be near him during the photo session. Likewise, when the party’s national president visited Indore, the minister stood away from him during an event. The party chief asked the minister to remain close to him. The minister’s closeness to the union home minister also stood out during the latter’s recent visit to the state capital. The state minister’s rising stock in politics has surprised many of his colleagues in the party and cabinet.

Ego clash

Two educated minds should be able to wine and dine together without accepting each other’s views. But a war of words between two rivals from a constituency in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh challenges the above maxim. The duo, one from the BJP and the other from the Congress, treat the ideological differences as personal rivalry. The bitterness between them has deepened after the assembly election. The ruling party leader defeated his Congress counterpart. The Congress leader has continued to tear into his rival since the Election Commission declared the results. The BJP leader also responds to each word of his rival with equal might. Both have launched public broadsides against each other. Both have stooped to such a level that they even use offensive language against each other. Locals wonder how long their fight will continue. Their ego clash reminds everyone of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s philosophical composition: Mere Prabhu! Mujhe itni unchai kabhi maat dena, gayaron ko gale na laga sakun… (My Lord! Grant me not a peak so steep and cold. That arms refuse a stranger to enfold).