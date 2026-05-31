Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Political Drama, Honeytrap Fears and Rajya Sabha Race Stir MP Power Corridors | FP Photo

Just Nautanki

Politicians are doing a drama in the name of saving petrol after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. A few ministers are riding two-wheelers, and others are going to Mantralaya on e-rickshaws, sending a message to save petrol and diesel. When a minister could not think of anything to draw public attention, he walked up to Mantralaya from his residence. The minister thought his act would draw publicity, but he proved wrong, as the media did not give him any importance. People in the corridors of power claim the minister is at the top of the list of politicians in using vehicles. The government has given him two cars. Besides, the minister has eight cars at his disposal, which belong to the two corporations that function under him. The minister's wife and son used these cars, running on the government's expenses. They use different cars to visit a single place. Those who know the minister well say his concern for fuel is just smoke and mirrors.

Increasing tension

Increasing tension | FP Photo

New characters have entered the Honeytrap episode II, which has ramped up tension among many senior politicians in the state. The names of politicians from Sagar came up in the honeytrap episode I. But part II of the episode consists of the names of leaders from Delhi. The politicians whose names appeared in the present episode of the honeytrap were well connected with the state leadership as well as the central leadership of the ruling dispensation. The woman, who is the principal character of the drama, met the important people in Delhi. There are reports that she was in touch with more than a dozen politicians in the state as well as in Delhi, ratcheting up tensions among the leaders. Soon after the police arrested the woman, the politicians who were in touch with her were worried about the documents related to them. The issue is so critical that these leaders cannot even ask the police whether they have hit upon their names in this case.

Behind the scene

A book, written by a central minister about the head of the country and released recently, is being talked about these days. Three aspects of the book have caught the people's attention. Firstly, the minister has not written the book without the permission of the PMO. In such a situation, how did he get permission for writing the book? People in the corridors are trying to find the political equations. Another aspect of the book is its interesting cover page. The Prime Minister is holding an umbrella. The union minister is also under the umbrella. The cover page further shows that the minister is trying to take the umbrella, out of respect, from the prime minister, who himself is holding it. Ergo, it indicates that the PMO must have given permission for the cover page. The third, but most important, part of the book is that two politicians from the south released it. People are discussing the reasons for it, but they cannot understand the reasons. The politicians are just doing guesswork about what happened behind the scene.

One bride, many suitors

Many leaders of the Congress are keen on going to the Rajya Sabha. The situation is like a classic example of one bride, many suitors. If all goes well, the Congress will win the lone RS seat. The party leader, holding the seat now, has publicly declined to contest for it again. Despite his saying 'no', some leaders think he may go to the RS. He, however, wants the party to declare his name. If it happens, he will say he was opposed to contesting the election. But he could not go against the party's decision. Over half a dozen party leaders are trying to make it to the RS. The name of a senior office-bearer of the party is also in the running for the single RS seat. Recently, a senior leader from the state met a national office-bearer of the party. There are reports that he advocated for sending a former chief minister to the RS. Now, the Congress high command will decide who they want to send to the RS.

Truth is out

Three children lost their lives in an incident in a district. After the incident, when the minister in charge went there, he came to know the flaws in the system. The minister carried the cheque of the financial aid with him for the parents of the three children. He counted the amount written on the cheque before the parents and handed it over to them. As the minister handed over the cheque, the parents said they had no bank account. The government has spoken a lot about the Jan Dhan account, claiming everyone has a bank account. But many people in the village told the minister that they had no passbooks. During the interaction with the villagers, he came to know they had no drinking water. Nor have they any basic facilities. The real picture of the village unfolded before the minister in charge, MP, legislator, collector, and other officers.

Woman MLA active

Woman MLA active | FP Photo

A woman legislator from the Vindhya region is active these days. She is meeting the head of state and is in touch with many leaders of the party. She has clout in Delhi, too. Her photographs with the party leaders in Delhi are available on social media. There are reports that a senior leader of the party has assured her of a ministerial berth in the upcoming cabinet expansion. It is the senior leader who advised her to remain active. His assurance of a cabinet berth has energised her. She expected a cabinet berth after the formation of the state government. Three years have passed since the party formed the government, but she is yet to become a minister. Her name was floated for a position in the party. But she was not interested in it. Now, she is hopeful of getting a cabinet berth. For this reason, she has become active.