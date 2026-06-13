Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Old Days Remembered, Big Hotel, Suggestion Accepted, Tera-Mera Yarana & More | FP photo

Old days remembered

A minister remembered the days when there was a lot of din over the shifting of opposition legislators to another place before the recent Rajya Sabha elections in the state. He is the supporter of a union minister. In 2020, when a few Congress legislators, together with the ones from the BJP, ousted their party from power, the minister played an important role. He said he continued to assure the then chief minister until the last day of the fall of fall of his government that there would not be any problem for the ruling dispensation. The minister said it was a different experience. He spent sleepless nights on those days because the political situation was fluid. Now, the minister is happy. He is enjoying the benefits of joining the BJP. He, however, said he was away from engineering a defection among the Congress legislators to win the third seat of the Rajya Sabha. The minister kept away from the act of engineering defection because had he been active, he would have been asked to spend money. This was the reason that he was away from the politics of defection.

Big hotel

A minister from the state is having a hotel built in an important tourist place. People in the corridors of power say he is one of the ministers who made a huge amount of money through underhand deals in the past few years. Now, the minister wants to invest the money in a venture that can feed his coming generations without any hassles. Apart from the hotel, the minister is investigating money in other businesses, too. The minister has courted controversies in some cases. The minister fears lest the government should ask him to resign from the cabinet. This is the reason that he wants to invest money in different businesses. His rivals got feedback about his investments. They are waiting for the minister s resignation from the cabinet. Once it happens, they will act against him.

Suggestion accepted

Many BJP leaders have made tall claims about choosing the third candidate for the party for the Rajya Sabha election, but one person has played an important role in it. As the process for selecting the third candidate was going on, this person suggested the name of a candidate belonging to a particular community. Initially, the party did not pay much heed to the suggestions. But when the issue was discussed with the party s central leadership in Delhi, they approved it. Afterwards, a panel was set up in a hurry, and three more names, other than that of the present candidate, were included in it. Two persons of the same community found a place in the panel. The third name was not connected with politics. The RSS sent him to work for a particular community. The person concerned who suggested the name of the candidate laid emphasis on the present candidate. There are reports that because the person wields influence on the government, decisions regarding a particular community are not taken without consulting him.

Tera-mera Yarana

A few ministers give more importance to a Congress legislator than the members of their own party. Transfer-posting-season is underway. The legislator met a minister with the recommendations for transferring an employee. The minister called his PA to his chamber and asked him to execute the recommendations of the Congress legislator. The PA informed the minister that because the place where the legislator wanted the employee to be transferred was full to its capacity, it was not possible to carry out the recommendations. The minister, however, did not let his Congress friend return empty-handed and called up a senior officer, asking him to adjust the employee at all costs. The minister was publicly doing it. After the Congress legislator left the minister s chamber, the latter s supporters wanted to know the reasons for giving such importance to an MLA of another party. The minister said the legislator has a nuisance value . The community the legislator comes from has a big vote bank in the minister s constituency. This is the reason that the minister wants the legislator to keep him away from the area and he does the MLA's work on priority.

Cong MLA angry

One of the incidents that made the Rajya Sabha elections interesting was the anger of a Congress legislator. The Bengaluru-bound plane, carrying the Congress legislators, returned from the runway after the cancellation of the party candidate's nomination. To save the horse trading, the party planned to send its legislators to Bengaluru on a ten-day tour. The legislators called their family members to accompany them to the capital of Karnataka. The return of the Bengaluru-bound plane enraged the family members of a party legislator. Because the legislator had to face the fury of his family, he, too, was infuriated and told his own leaders off. The legislator said it was necessary for the party to decide what it wanted to do. The legislator publicly expressed his annoyance, but there are many whom the incident disappointed. These legislators made up their minds to see Bengaluru. Their family members were also part of the event, but after the return of the flight, the legislators are not able to face their families.

Not getting importance

A Congress leader is angry these days. At a recent press conference, he was annoyed with the party in charge. During the conference, this leader advised the state in charge to let a Congress leader, who is also an advocate, speak. But the person in charge refused it. The senior leader got angry afterwards. Although the party in charge tried to convince the Congress leader, his efforts came to naught. He did not utter a single word at the press conference. Nor did he stay in the party office after the conference. The angry leader returned home. There are reports that he came to the PCC office the next day after a lot of persuasion. The leader is not getting any importance in the state Congress these days. The party workers hold him in high esteem, but the Congress high command has stopped giving him importance. For this reason, he loses his tempers over petty issues.