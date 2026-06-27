Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Ministers Upset, Cong Leaders’ Silence, Miserly Politician & More | FP photo

Ministers upset

Several ministers, kept out of the BJP’s state executive committee, are upset. These ministers consider themselves close to the organisation and the government. But being out of the committee, they are feeling insulted. A minister, close to a central minister, is annoyed after being out of the panel. The minister, to prove his sincerity towards the organisation, even made a photograph of his kip – during a training session of the party – go viral on social media. The other reason for his unhappiness is that two other ministers, also close to the central minister, are on the executive committee. In the same way, a minister of state is upset because he, too, considers himself closest among all other leaders to the organisation. He never thought he would be out of the committee. Similarly, a minister, close to the head of state, is out of the committee. Some of them wish to become part of the committee as special invitee members to avoid any embarrassing situation during the executive committee meeting.

Cong leaders’ Silence

The allegations against the head of state exposed two leaders of the Congress. The party leaders from Delhi took the head of state to task over the issue. But the two leaders maintained a stoic silence. A senior leader of the party, who generally posts comments on social media, kept mum. The party’s top leadership in Delhi has also come to know about his taciturnity over the matter. Another Congress leader refrained from speaking on the matter. About this leader, people say he is on good terms with the state government. So, he is in no mood to lock horns with the ruling dispensation. The Congress high command is annoyed with the state BJP after the cancellation of the party candidate’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat. Against this backdrop, the Congress leaders who stayed quiet may be in trouble in the coming days.

Golmaal hain bhai!

The stories about the rip-off by a minister are emerging daily. He is known as a ringleader of a syndicate in his area, and his family members protect those who are involved in criminal activities. The minister’s department is also no different. His close aides in the department were demanding money for transferring officials, which had evidence. But he was not shifted from the minister’s team. The stories about the minister’s activities have reached the central leadership. But neither the BJP leaders nor the Congressmen speak much against the minister. Because the minister is influential among the people of a particular caste, politicians do not enter a conflict with him. All politicians in the state know if they speak against the minister, the people of his community will go against them. Thus, they prefer to keep mum. Because of his illegal activities, the government may clip his wings in the upcoming cabinet expansion.

New car

The four-wheeler of a Congress leader always draws attention, over which BJP leaders often make comments. Following his friend’s footsteps, a BJP leader has recently bought an advanced model of this car, which has also sparked discussions in the corridors of power. He, however, does not use this car whenever he is in his constituency. Whenever he is in the state capital, he travels by this car. Like big businessmen, the BJP leader is in the habit of buying luxury cars. He and his relatives are fond of premium cars. The politician does not bother much about what others speak of him. He generally keeps away from showbiz in politics, but he barely bothers about what others think of him. People in the corridors of power say after hard times, Lady Luck has begun to favour him. And in the coming days, his stars may shine.

Disappointed leader

A leader of the BJP, appointed in charge of a district, is upset. The party leaders in the district of which the politician is in charge squabble among themselves. Three legislators represent the district, but they are not on good terms with each other. The party in charge recently called a meeting where these three legislators fought among themselves. Because the tension between them skyrocketed, the meeting could not discuss a campaign for which the person in charge held it. At the meeting, the person in charge spent time pacifying the leaders. The infighting among the leaders forced the person in charge to tell the top leaders to convey him to another district. Another problem with the leader is that his native place is near the district of which he has been appointed in charge. His colleagues do not give him much importance. The leader tried to become the head of a corporation or a board, but he had to be satisfied with the position of being in charge of a district.

Miserly politician

A senior Congress leader has become so penny-pinching that he reminds his friends and supporters of Molière's play, The Miser. The Miser finds himself alone at the end of the play, but the congress leader finds himself unaided whenever he says he is hungry. As the word ‘hungry’ is out of his mouth, his colleagues and supporters move out of the party office one after another. The leader is fond of ‘Chhola Kulchha', and that, too, is prepared in a particular shop in the MP Nagar area in the state capital. A plateful of ‘Chhola Kulchha’ is expensive, and it makes a hole in one’s pocket whenever he orders it in bulk. But the politician never foots the bill. Whenever he is hungry, he keeps on saying, “Arey, Bhai! Kuchh Khila Do” (Brother, arrange for some food). He continues to utter it until someone orders it. When he was a minister, his supporters, showing loyalty, used to foot the bill for his food. There was a competition among his supporters ordering food to satiate the leader's hunger. Now, the situation has changed. Everyone feels the pinch. So, his friends and supporters ice him out.