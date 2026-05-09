Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Grand Wedding, Jhalmuri, Show Of Strength, Minister's husband & More

Grand wedding

A wedding ceremony taking place in the family of a minister in the state has generated buzz these days. The minister has posted the videos of each ritual on social media. The rituals, the videos of which the minister posted, included the Haldi (turmeric) ceremony, Chigat, and Mata Poojan (worshipping the goddess). The wedding ceremony is taking place according to the rural and urban customs. The wedding ceremony of the minister's son took place in a religious shrine in a state in the south, which is far away from the state capital. Many politicians from the state participated in the function. The wedding ceremony had already drawn the media's attention because of a letter from the minister who sought permission for allowing VVIPs to have a darshan of the deity at the temple. Now that the nuptials are over, the minister is preparing for the post-wedding reception in a big way. There are reports that the minister has invited over one lakh people to the reception taking place in the minister s hometown. The grand function has surprised many cabinet colleagues of the minister because the chief minister s message to opt for a simple wedding ceremony has hardly had any impact on them.

Jhalmuri

The BJP is talking a lot about Jhalmuri these days. The day when election results were out, one leader offered Jhalmuri to another. They distributed this Bengali street snack among themselves even during the cabinet meeting and at their residences. The BJP seems to have opted for 'jhalmuri' after a video of the prime minister enjoying the tang of this item during electioneering in West Bengal; the BJP has made it a symbol of the party s victory. But the BJP has not distributed the real 'jhalmuri.' They have, in fact, fed each other a traditional northern Indian puffed rice mixed with Sew and Parmal, and those who consume the real Jhalmuri are unhappy with its fake counterpart. Most of the BJP leaders say since only a few of them know how to make the real 'jhalmuri,' they distributed puffed rice mixed with sev and parmal in the name of 'Jhalmuri.' The BJP s victory in the election and Jhalmuri have done one thing: they brought together the BJP leaders who were against each other.

Show of strength

Many BJP leaders are showing their strength after becoming chairmen of boards and corporations. Some of them with a great deal of money are spending it to show strength. On the other hand, there are few leaders who are not financially strong like their counterparts. To add some tinges to their oath-taking ceremonies, some leaders have even borrowed money from different sources. One of them hired many four-wheelers. But problems cropped up when the number of participants in the rally was fewer than that of the vehicles. Ergo, the supporters of the leader gathered crowds to fill the space in the vehicles. The travel agents did not get charges for the cars. So, now, they are demanding money from the politician, but he is not even talking about it. Many BJP leaders may fall into a debt trap after the political appointments.

Satirical comments

People are interpreting the words spoken about the MPCC president at an event in which a former chief minister of the state participated. He also referred to a central leader in his statement made to a Congressman. Now, some people are trying to find whether the former chief minister targeted the MPCC president or the central minister. An appointment, as some people say, was behind the former chief minister s anger. A Congressman got a position in the party after the former chief minister s recommendations. The order for the appointment issued in the morning was withdrawn in the evening, which enraged the Congress leader. To mitigate the former chief minister s anger, the MPCC president met him at his residence late in the evening. The former chief minister, who reproved the MPCC president, was unhappy with the central leader for not giving him importance. The former chief minister also thinks it was the central leader who came in the way of his becoming the AICC president. So, he wanted to kill two birds with one stone.

Minister s husband

The husband of a minister is running his durbar from her office in Mantralaya. The ministers relatives generally do their work from their residences, but the husband of the minister has occupied her office in Mantralaya. Whether the minister is in her office or not, her husband is available there. In this situation, the minister goes to another room to meet an officer, and her husband runs the department. The minister s husband is making important decisions. Those decisions may be related to the district of which she is in charge or to other issues. There are reports that people from all departments meet her husband to do their work. For this reason, many officers are unhappy with the minister. There are several negative reports about the minister s husband in her constituency. People in the corridors of power say the minister s arrogance and her husband s activities may cause trouble for them in the coming days.

Good old days

A politician defected from the then ruling dispensation to the present ruling party six years ago. The politician, now a minister of an important department, still remembers his good old days in the previous party, the Congress. When he meets people at Mantralaya, the minister shares his experiences he had in the Congress with them. He says how he used to get important positions in the party, despite maintaining a low profile. He recently said he had gone to Delhi to meet a member of the Gandhi family, who asked him many questions associated with Madhya Pradesh politics. He, then, told the Gandhi family member that the latter was the only person who opposed the BJP tooth and claw. Ergo, people should discuss his anti-BJP approach everywhere. The member of the Gandhi family was so happy that he had rewarded him with an important position in the party at the national level. The minister also narrates how smartly the Congress leaders used to do floor coordination in the assembly. They would demand voting when the ruling party did not have enough members in the House. The minister perhaps referred to the recent political drama that unfolded during the one-day special session in the House. The speaker turned down Congress s demand for voting on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam