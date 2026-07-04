Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Fear Of Losing Chair, In Quest Of Reasons, Too Big For His Boot & More | FP photo

Fear of losing chair

A minister fears whenever the state government expands the cabinet, he may lose his chair. To avoid it, the minister is conducting religious ceremonies in different temples across the state. He visits a famous temple every month. A few recent incidents sullied the minister’s reputation. The head of state also takes a dim view of him. In this situation, the minister is trying to woo the central leadership of the BJP. After the appointment of a leader, he thought there would not be any danger to his chair. People in the corridors of power say the leader does not give much importance to the minister, which is deepening the latter's concerns. In fact, a legislator wants to become a minister, but his desire remains unfulfilled until the minister concerned sticks to his chair. Because the minister is acquainted with it, he is making all efforts to save his chair.

Silent wedding

The head of the BJP's state unit celebrated the marriage of his son at a destination wedding far from the state. He invited only a few friends and family members to the function. Among the BJP leaders, close to the president of the party’s state unit, participated in the wedding ceremony. He weighed pros and cons before the wedding function of his son whether he should organise the function in his constituency or at any other place. He decided to keep away from making it a big event and chose a destination wedding. The people from his constituency expected him to invite them to the function. His decision to celebrate his son's wedding at a faraway place disappointed them. Earlier, the head of state had his elder son married at a place far from MP. Similarly, he got his younger son married at a mass wedding ceremony. On the other hand, the BJP politicians are not following their leaders at least in this respect.

In quest of reasons

A week has passed since a senior leader of the Congress made a statement. But the party is still finding the reasons for it. The reasons for the former chief minister’s trip to Ujjain and holding a press conference there to disrupt the party's plan to corner the government remain a puzzle to everyone. By making such a statement, the Congress leader tried to save the head of state and the officers close to him. Even after the opposition's wild allegations, the BJP leaders avoided using such words as the former chief minister did. His language shocked the party leaders in Bhopal and in Delhi. People in the corridors of power say the former chief minister got angry with the party’s state in charge after an event. The MPCC president has the backing of the party’s state in charge. As far as making decisions is concerned, the state unit is not giving any importance to the former chief minister. Against this backdrop, the former chief minister tried to kill two birds with one stone. There are discussions that the former CM’s political career has almost ended, but his statements may damage his son's career.

Too big for his boot

A BJP leader has become a problem for the government and for the party. The government has recently appointed him chairman of a corporation. The position he has achieved after a long time has gone to his head. The way he is working has intensified concerns for the government and the party. He initially acted against a Congress leader but courted embarrassment. The objective of his action was to please the head of state. On the other hand, several BJP leaders were not happy with his action. He then called a newspaper article against the head of state a conspiracy hatched by the USA, Pakistan, and George Soros. His statement has angered many leaders of the party. Earlier, the politician's statements embarrassed the party. He is making all efforts to corner media headlines; his partymen say power has gone to his head.

Legislator’s stance

There is a saying in the BJP that if somebody’s name is circulating for a particular post in the party, they are excluded from the race. The fear of this maxim is apparent on the faces of the party leaders. It has recently happened to a woman legislator. Her supporters circulated on social media that she was going to take an oath as a minister in the proposed cabinet reshuffle. The news went viral, especially in her constituency, and the people began to greet her. Now, she is clarifying her stance on the social media post. She also made a post on social media to refute the claims of her supporters. The legislator wrote that she had nothing to do with the social media posts about her becoming a minister. The woman legislator is taking each step with caution, for she is contesting with her counterparts to become a minister.

Match or no-match?

Two political gladiators from two parties are engaged in a verbal duel. Besides hurling strong words at each other, which often transgress the permissible limits, both are contesting with each other to woo farmers. One of them recently visited a district and spent a night there. He woke up early in the morning and went to a field to help a farmer sow the seeds of a crop. After his photographs, in which he is seen sowing seeds, went viral on social media, his adversary could hardly withstand it. The leader of the rival camp, too, went to a field in the same district and helped a farmer sow the seeds of a crop. He even sported a turban to look like a farmer. Yet, his act invited a little attention on social media after he posted his photographs. He is perhaps oblivious to the fact that his rival is the head of state. Now, the leader is trying to find some other ways to cause trouble for his opponent.