Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Congress In A Bind, Party Leader’s Anger, Keen To Contest Poll, Image Tarnished & More | FP photo

Congress in a bind

The problems of the opposition party have compounded after the cancellation of the nomination of the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Something or the other emanates from within the party daily, indicating an internal feud. Three videos of the most influential leader of the Congress have gone viral. In the first video, the politician is refusing to address a press conference. In the second video, he is arguing with another politician. Now, a third video in which he is shifting from his chair has gone viral. All these videos have become a problem for the state Congress. He has many followers, who treat these videos as an insult to their leader. His followers have launched a campaign on social media and are planning to do something more. The followers of the politician may soon hold a meeting, demanding the removal of the party's state in-charge. It may cause further troubles for the Congress, which is already in trouble.

Party leader’s anger

Resentment is brewing not only within the Congress but also within the BJP after the Rajya Sabha elections. A senior BJP leader, who wields influence over the state organisation, is unhappy with a few leaders of the party. Some of them are state-level leaders, and a few are national politicians. The influential leader wanted a ticket for the Rajya Sabha election to one of his close associates, but it did not happen. A leader from the state and another from Delhi colluded with each other to stop the ticket for his candidate. Although he exerted his influence on the party to get a ticket for his candidate, he did not succeed. When he could not get a ticket for his candidate for the second seat, he pleaded with the party leadership to allow his candidate to contest for the third seat. There were discussions over the issue, but the politician’s efforts failed. Since the BJP won the third seat without an election, the senior leader’s anger deepened, and he did not come to the state.

Profit and loss

The transfer process has ended, and officials in various departments are reconciling the 'balance sheet' to understand the profit they have earned. Those reconciling the 'balance sheet' are close to the ministers who told aides to see whether there is any irregularity. There are reports of 'irregularities' in a department, which sparked an argument between an officer and an agent. Several people, calling themselves close to the minister, entered into a deal with the agent. He also talked to them about all aspects of the deal. He also took money in advance. From a few people, he even took the entire amount in advance. Once the transfer list was ready, an officer called those people and asked them to give a certain amount, but they cited the name of the agent, saying they had given the money to him. Then the officer began to fume at those people. He said he would stop the transfers. When these people informed the agent about it, he pulled up the officer. Certain names on the transfer list spawned a discord between the officer and the agent.

Keen to contest poll

An RSS functionary who has joined the BJP is keen to contest an election. He is active in two districts in the state. One of the districts where he is active is his home district. Because most of the seats in the district are reserved, he is active in another place where he often visits on the pretext of one event or another. He is organising events to be in touch with the people. The leaders of the ruling party have understood the attitude of the politician. So, they are not supporting him. The politician is close to a senior functionary of the RSS. In this situation, he is maintaining his dominance, taking advantage of being close to the RSS functionary. His counterparts in the district are worried about his rising influence, but they cannot complain to the senior leaders against him. Now, his counterparts in the district cannot understand whose ticket this powerful leader will get cancelled to contest the election.

Audio clip trick

An audio clip has caused major damage to a leader within the BJP, who wants to become the chairman of an authority. He had even made the necessary arrangements through a powerful leader to hit the target. Initially, his name was on the list of candidates for the position. But the information about it was leaked even before the order for appointment had been made. As soon as the information was leaked, a minister and a few leaders resolved not to let him become the chairman of an authority. An audio clip of the politician was sent to a senior leader of the party. In the audio clip, the BJP leader is talking about defeating a party candidate. The candidate is none other than the same minister who does not want to let him become the chairman of the authority. When the audio clip went public, it sparked opposition against him in the party, and his appointment to the authority stopped. There are reports that many politicians are aspiring for the position. This is the reason that the party decided not to appoint anyone to the post. The episode has disappointed the politician who wanted to become the chairman of an authority.

Image tarnished

Two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have tarnished their father's image. Both were political giants and wielded influence over all political organisations. They played an important role in establishing the BJP in the state as well as their children in politics, but their own children have tarnished their image. A son of one of the leaders recently hogged media headlines, complaining that his ex-wives were defaming him on social media. The complaint is amusing. He said his ex-wives were defaming him through the WhatsApp group; in fact, the politician is in a paddy over the issues concerning his wives. He has pledged his love to so many women that he is oblivious to how many wives he has. As a result, many women claim to be his wives. His misdeeds have also upset his family. In the same way, another leader has tarnished his father’s reputation, which is related to financial matters. The leader borrowed money for business, but as he failed to repay the loans, he received summonses from courts. People in the corridors of power say he may not get a ticket in the next election.