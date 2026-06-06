Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Chela shakkar ho gaya, Minister in trouble, Unruly legislator, Ice is melting & More | FP photo

... chela shakkar ho gaya

The BJP has sprung a surprise in the distribution of tickets among the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. There have been many contenders for the RS tickets. A former minister was the front-runner for a ticket. To arrange a ticket for the former minister, a senior leader of the organisation worked hard. Since he is a former minister, many senior leaders of the party know him. Everyone expected him to get a ticket for the RS election. The former minister was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The politician, who got the ticket for the Rajya Sabha, worked under the former minister. He was the guru of the politician whom the party gave tickets. It was the former minister who taught him the ABC of politics. On the other hand, the politician, who played an important role in giving him a ticket, was in the rival group when he was in the ABVP. The distribution of tickets indicates the reality of the proverb — Guru Gud hi reh gaye; chela shakkar ho gaya (the student has become the master).

Minister in trouble

A minister in the state is in trouble after the Honey Trap episode II came up. The BJP leaders are not happy with the minister's way of functioning. He is courting controversies again and again. In this situation, his name figured in the honeytrap case. There are reports that the woman, who is the principal personage of the honey trap episode and has cited the name of the minister, is in the possession of certain documents, which may damage his political career. If the case tarnishes the minister's image, it will also damage the party. Thus, the party is trying to save the minister. On the other hand, a faction of the BJP wants the minister's name to go public. The party leaders are not happy with the minister whose intent is to prevail upon everyone. So, he is not on good terms with his colleagues.

Unruly legislator

A legislator in the state is beyond anybody’s control. The legislator says anything he wants to. The legislator causes problems for the party because of his statements. Now, the legislator has created a fresh problem. His statement in support of a dacoit has enraged the people of a particular caste. The dacoit whom the legislator praised had killed a few people of the community in public. There are reports that the party once sought the help of a former chief minister to convince the legislator to keep away from making such statements. Whenever the legislator goes out of control, the party takes the help of the former chief minister. The BJP avoids taking action against the legislator because of his caste. The BJP leaders fear lest the people of the legislator's caste should go against the party. After the former chief minister, the legislator is popular among the people of this caste. So, the legislator remains safe because of his caste.

Showbiz or respect?

The birth anniversary of two BJP leaders falls on the same day. The kin of both leaders are powerful in the government these days. The son of one of the two leaders is a minister in the state cabinet. The daughter-in-law of another is also holding a ministerial berth in the cabinet. In this situation, whenever the party remembers them on their birth anniversary, there happens to be competition. One of the two ministers is an expert in organising events. Thus, he makes all arrangements in advance for holding a function to celebrate his father's birth anniversary. He organises some programme on this day. The other minister also wants to organise a function to remember her father-in-law on his birth anniversary. Neither she has a good team nor good planner for the event she organises. So, she remains behind her counterpart. This time, both ministers held functions on the occasion. Both want the people to talk more about the event held by one minister than the event arranged by the other.

Ice is melting

Ice between two senior leaders of the ruling party from the state, one of whom has gone to Delhi, has begun to melt. During their recent meeting, the body language of these two leaders indicated they were comfortable. Both leaders participated in the function organised by another politician. Afterwards, the number of meetings between them has increased. A politician, who could not get his work done in government offices for a long time, is now able to push through some of his works. A third politician played an important role in working out the differences between the two senior leaders. People in the corridors of power say after the thaw in relationships between these two leaders, the supporters of the politician, who has gone to Delhi, are happy because they feel they will now get their work done. Some of his supporters intend to get some positions in the party or in the government.

Opportunity in adversity

A senior leader of the BJP was publicly critical of the Congress politician, making indecent statements against the latter. But his statements benefited the Congress leader. All Congress leaders stood by the politician at whom the BJP politician hurled the obscene comments. His party colleagues, who often criticised the leader, had to issue statements in his support. Moreover, the critical comments of the BJP leader enhanced his prestige in the eyes of the party high command in Delhi. Now, the party high command believes he strongly fights the government. So, a senior member of the ruling party has hurled such indecent comments at him. The Congress leader also won the sympathy of the party workers. He cashed in on the incident, playing the victim card.