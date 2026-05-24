Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Changing track, One-sided action, Becoming Sant, Lure of lucre & More |

Changing track

A senior leader of the Congress is changing his way of politics. About this leader, people in the corridors of power said he was anti-Hindu and favoured the Muslims. Now, the Congress leader is trying to change this idea about him. The politician is organising religious events in his home district, and he has invited everyone to the function. He also invited the leaders of the Congress and the BJP. Other than the politicians and residents of his home districts, he also invited film actors, many of whom are delivering political discourses these days. A few friends of this leader have told him that whatever his inside feelings may be, his image is anti-Hindu. Such an anti-Hindu image is not only harming him but also damaging his son's prospects. Now, the politician avoids speaking against Hinduism. He issued a neutral remark about the court verdict on Bhojshala to keep away from any controversy. People think the leader's new approach is necessary in politics.

One-sided action

These days, the BJP leaders discuss how the party has taken different actions against some leaders for similar faults. In terms of acting against the leaders for the same reasons, they feel the party s approach is preferential. Many leaders of the party did not adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to cut fuel consumption. The party removed a leader from his position for not following Modi's appeal. The government issued a notice to the chairman of a corporation, stripping him of his rights. The party dressed down the chairmen of a commission and of an authority for not following the PM's appeal. But the party bosses did not act against the chairmen. The party did not even question a legislator for not following Modi's appeal. A legislator organised a car rally in his constituency a day after the PM's appeal and showed the incident live on social media. The legislator's supporters say over 200 cars were in the rally. But mere mention of the MLA's name quietens many BJP leaders. Such is his terror.

Becoming Sant

A minister of the BJP is on the way to becoming a Sant. These days, he is busy serving the Sants, who live in and around his constituency and often performing the Vrindavan parikrama. He also organises events, in which Sadhus and Sants deliver religious discourses and recite the Bhagwat. The videos he posts on social media also display his trips to temples. One may see him meditating on rosaries even on a train during his journey to a religious place. He has a big library of religious books, and his friends say the minister offers prayers for two hours. His close aides feel one day he may renounce the material world of politics to become a saint. Because the department that functions under the minister does not have much work, he spends time either in his constituency or in temples.

Lure of lucre

A minister in the state cabinet, who has recently courted controversy, is saying to everyone that the case has emptied his pocket. He also says that he had to spend a huge amount on the case. The minister, however, does not cite the work on which he spent money. Anyway, he continues to say he spent money on handling the case. In trying to make up the loss through underhand dealings, the minister has brought the process for the supply of various items in the department under his control. Until now, the department allotted budgets to the districts that issued the orders for supplies. The minister decided to purchase the required items for the whole state together and allotted the work to his chosen suppliers. He also decided to take half of the commission and told the suppliers that since he had spent a lot of money, he must get it back.

Swallow does it again!

A woman caught in a honeytrap case in 2019 came out of prison on bail after three years. People in the corridors of power thought the incident would change her conduct, but they proved wrong. She again laid a trap to blackmail a businessman. The issue has again set off discussions in the ruling party, as happened in 2019. When the police arrested her six years ago, it came to light that many BJP leaders had alleged links with the honey trapper. The woman reportedly possesses the CDs about the secrecy of some politicians of the ruling party. Because the police arrested her again, many people fear lest their old stories should go public. If she blows the lid off the secret deals, there will be a political storm.

Out of luck

A three-time legislator, who had faded from public view for a long time, recently got the position of chairman of an authority after toiling hard. Though he has got an important position, his struggle continues. After his appointment to the post of chairman, what he went through shocked him. The corporation of which he became a chairman does not have any building. Nor has any office for seating. Afterwards, he met a senior officer in the CM's secretariat and told him that the corporation of which he became the chairman does not have any office. The officer also told him that he would talk to a district collector about the issue. The officer's reply made the politician speechless. The officer, however, assured the politician that he would speak to the collector to resolve his problem. Before becoming the chairman, he dreamt of sitting in a well-furnished office and of living in the lap of luxury. But what the officer told him shattered his dreams.