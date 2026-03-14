Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Bolstering Son’s Image, Minister’s Attitude, Away From Photo Op & More | FP Photo

Bolstering son’s image

Publicity is like a drug that, once you are addicted to it, you are bound to increase its doses. So goes the saying. Still, there are a few buts because public taste is as capricious as a child’s attention to a toy. Most of the people, particularly the politicians, hardly doubt the reality embedded in these maxims. They hire publicity firms and pay them a huge sum to bolster their image through innovative methods. An MLA and former minister from the ruling party has hired a social media handler at a high cost to craft the image of his son, whom he wants to launch in politics. The social media handler beats the drum for all big or small events in which the MLA’s son participates. The social media handler also uploads the videos and photographs of those functions on social media platforms. They also give tips to the lawmaker’s son about how to deliver an effective speech to grab public attention. As the legislator is paying a huge sum to build the image of his son, people in his constituency are waiting for the outcome.

Minister’s attitude!

There is an acute shortage of cooking gas and petrol because of the conflict between the USA, Israel, and Iran. The fight is over who the real boss is. After the two weeks of war, none of the three countries has emerged victorious. Amid the raining of missiles, bombs, and drones, the real issues are the deaths of the innocent and a shortage of cooking gas and petrol. The world is running short of these two essential items, and the ordinary people are suffering. As people are running from pillar to post for an LPG cylinder, a minister, who handles the supply of cooking gas and petrol, was busy in the inauguration of a university in a town in Sagar. He had been busy for a week in Sagar to ensure the success of the function held to inaugurate the institution. The minister hardly bothered about the difficulties the people were facing. For him, personal affairs were more important than anything else. The minister is in the habit of courting controversies through his misdeeds.

Polite politician

Polite politician |

Politeness is an invisible crown that makes a king more powerful and an ordinary man extraordinary. So goes the saying. A senior politician from Madhya Pradesh understands this maxim in letter as well as in spirit. The politician recently came across a piquant situation during a layover at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He was on a jaunt to another state to work for his party for the upcoming assembly election there. He entered the reception lounge alone, and his staff followed him with luggage. The politician requested the receptionist to let him enter the VIP lounge. The receptionist, who could not recognise him, sought his ID and wanted to know his name. Because his ID was with his staff, the receptionist denied him entry. A benign smile flashed across his face at the receptionist’s naivety. He then asked her for the lounge manager’s contact. The airport manager, somehow, came to know of the goings-on at the lounge. He rushed to the spot and tendered an apology to the politician and offered him the lounge access. The politician, however, politely declined the offer, saying he would prefer sitting with the public in the waiting room to accepting VVIP treatment. When the receptionist offered an apology for her conduct, the politician, rather than being livid, gave her three cheers for doing her duty.

Away from photo op

A powerful central minister recently met the head of state and two other ministers. The meeting has fuelled conjectures. People in the corridors of power are talking about the meeting. Other than these three leaders, a senior leader of the BJP also met the central minister the same day. The politician met the central minister together with the head of state. After holding a meeting with the head of state for a few minutes, the union minister also called the BJP leader inside. He informed the union minister about the party organisation in the state. He issued some directives to the leader. Because photographs of the meeting were not taken, it was not known whether the union minister met the politician or not. Although some people are making a lot of noise over the meeting, hardly anything so important transpired between them as justifies the clamour. After the meetings, it was clear that there would not be any changes in the state in the coming days. On the other hand, one can understand that the pending appointments in the government and in the party may be made.

New boss!

A new boss has emerged in the state BJP. Immediately after getting a big room in the party office, swung into action. He had no importance some time ago but has suddenly become important. The main reason for his becoming powerful is that the party does not have an organisational general secretary in the state. The leader acts as if he has received the command of the organisation. Many people come to his office to meet him. A minister has made a photograph viral on social media after meeting him. But his being active may spark chaos in the state party organisation, for many leaders are averse to his getting so much importance. There are reports that a complaint about his room in the party office and his nameplate has been sent to the central leadership. A faction in the BJP has become active to get over him. Ergo, something may crop up about this leader to trigger discussions in the corridors of power.

Cong leader’s challenge

A strange situation cropped up at a function in Morena, where the leaders from the BJP and the Congress were present. A former leader of the opposition threw down the gauntlet before the ruling party: the Congress would form a government in the state. He made the statement in the presence of a senior member of the ruling party and an MP. In the presence of the ruling party leaders, he said he would neither sport a garland nor wear a turban until his party formed a government in the state. The Congress leader’s statement set off guffaws among the ruling party members. At the function, the Congress leader said he took the same vow in 2018, and the party formed a government. He, however, poured out his pains that he himself had lost the election. A video clip of the function went viral on social media. Now, the people want to know from the ruling party the reasons behind not opposing the Congress leader’s remark by any of its leaders. They also say the ruling party and the opposition are the two sides of the same coin.