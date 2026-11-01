Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Angry About Info Leak, Punchy Dialogue, Twist Of Fate & More |

Angry about info leak

A senior functionary of the BJP seethes with anger at some party leaders these days. One of the reasons for his annoyance remains the leakage of information to the media about the meetings of the party. The senior office-bearer recently took part in two important meetings, about which the newspapers published reports the next day. He advised the partymen against leaking any information to the media, especially about meetings. He told party leaders that if they really wanted to inform the media about any meeting, they should invite journalists to the discussions. Now that the senior office-bearer has suggested the party leaders conceal any information about meetings, they have begun to keep away from media persons. As a result, whenever BJP leaders see journalists after a meeting, they evade them. The senior office-bearer has started identifying the persons behind blowing the gaff. The senior functionary of the ruling party has kept away from the media since the day he assumed the position in the organisation.

Unsolved mystery

A Rajya Sabha seat in MP has fallen vacant. The EC will hold the by-election for the seat. But several stories continue to circulate about the minister who not only resigned from the ministerial position but also vacated his RS seat. In a letter to the party, he has related everything about the BJP. He comes from another state. About his resignation, the party said since it had handed over some assignments to him in his constituency, it sought his resignation. The party s candidate for the RS by-poll has already filed nominations, but the then minister has yet to get an assignment. Thus, the mystery behind his resignation has deepened. People in the corridors of power also wonder what prompted the party overnight to force him into political exile. The politicians in the state capital also played a role in what happened to the then minister of the central government. Now, several leaders have swung into action to unveil the mystery.

Punchy dialogue

A minister's statement has recently ignited discussions these days. His remarks sometimes become more important than the event where he makes them. The leader s remark about his counterpart during the visit of the party s national president has set off conversations in different corners. The minister s comments underscored so much importance that they continued to remain on social media. In the same way, the minister s remark about an officer at a recent meeting propelled a discussion. The minister advised the officer to join politics. The way the minister expressed his opinion stimulated dialogues among politicians and officers. The minister s utterances in previous meetings never missed the public attention and stayed on everyone s lips for a long time. His words sometimes upset his colleagues.

Video buzz

Two videos made by the Congress s IT cell through AI has created buzzes. One of the videos shows the talks between two leaders belonging to the government. The video went viral. The party made another video about a story regarding a meeting of the BJP. The story reached the media. The videos made previously sparked debates, and one of them has upset a politician. The video highlights conversations between two leaders: one of them enjoys fun, and the other looks worried. The leader who looks disappointed has complained to many people that some politicians are targeting him without reasons. Anyway, the leader has recently hogged the limelight for one reason or the other. In this situation, the Congress s video dismayed him more.

Twist of fate

A twist of fate has changed everything for a senior BJP leader. Once people considered him to be a claimant for the post of chief minister. But now, many BJP leaders avoid meeting him. The denial of a ticket to him in the by-election, the BJP's defeat in the poll, and his removal from a key committee had set off discussions within the party as well as among the common people. The BJP leaders have failed to understand what is up the top leadership's sleeve. Some important leaders visit his residence. Others give him time for meetings. On the contrary, the party has stopped giving him any importance. Now, his supporters say when the tide turns, they will square off old scores.

No love lost

A legislator of the ruling party and a former woman Member of Parliament have butted heads over a hospital in the MLA s constituency. The row between the two has bred a political beef that crawled out in public. The MLA spared no effort to point out the alleged shortcomings of the hospital. The lawmaker s efforts consist of writing to the head of state and social media posts and giving bytes to the media. The seed of the wrangle lies in the fact that the former MP s son remains in the saddle of the hospital management. Ergo, people in the corridors of power want to know whether the MLA s longing for commonweal has spawned his action or if it merely remains an outcome of his personal feud with the MP. In the process of upsetting his rival, the MLA has questioned the governance of his own party. As the feud has crawled out of the hospital, like a baby, to the public, it has spawned giggles. Thus, the MLA s concern, which could have been a public issue, has assumed a political colour.