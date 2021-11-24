Madhya Pradesh: Political drama ends with hymns of Ramdhun near Minto hall by Congress workers

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The political drama that started with BJP MLA’s alleged remark of breaking knees of Congress workers ended with hymns of Ramdhun near Minto Hall, by party members led by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday.

In response to Singh’s announcement, Sharma had made an arrangement for Ramdhun recitation and also for breakfast at his residence.

Digvijay Singh reached Minto Hall at noon and marched towards official residence of BJP MLA Sharma at MLA Quarters. Large numbers of Congress workers were present at the Minto Hall singing Ramdhun, ‘Raghuptai Raghav Rajaram.’ Several MLAs were also present in the gathering.

Police had placed barricades near Raj Bhawan and closed to road that led to BJP MLA’s residence. Singh asked the police to allow them to go to Sharma’s residence to which the police refused.

Congress workers and Digvijay Singh sat down and sang Ramdhun for about half an hour.

“Ram teaches love and inclusiveness. We want to tell BJP people about these qualities of Lord Ram and that Ram does not propagate violence,” said Digvijay Singh. After that the crowd dispersed.

On the other hand, police had also barricaded BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s residence and did not allow entry exit near his place. However, Ram Bhajans went unabated at his place.

Sharma tweeted that it was Sanatani tradition that Prasad is distributed to everyone at Ramdhun, be it demons disguised as bhakts.

Earlier, Digvijay Singh had tweeted, ‘victory of non-violence over violence. BJP MLA who had threatened to break knees of Congress workers kneeled down before them.’

