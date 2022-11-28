Madhya Pradesh: Political decisions should be sensible: Prahlad Patel

FP Photo

Khurai Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel said on Sunday that the political decisions should be sensible. It is not necessary that people should clash to put up their points, which can also be done by showing respect to each other, Patel said.

He made the statement at the time of inaugurating Veerangana Rani Avantibai community building constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Khurai. Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh announced that a similar community hall of Lodhi Kshatriya Samaj would be constructed at Malthon.

Patel told the dignitaries of Lodhi Kshatriya Samaj, who were present at the function that minister, Bhupendra Singh gifted such a fine community hall to the Lodhi Kshatriya Samaj. He has made a big contribution, but now, it is the responsibility of the eminent people of the society to make some rules and regulations for its operation, so that the building can be maintained.

Patel further said that the community hall can become a centre to give society a new direction. The building should be used to hold monthly meetings of the society, to teach children and for organising cultural events, he said, adding that people should unite to fight against drug-addition and work for women empowerment.

