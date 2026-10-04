Madhya Pradesh Police Vacancies: MHA Asks State To Fill Posts For Effective Rollout Of New Criminal Laws | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a joint meeting, officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked state home and police department officials to fill vacant posts to ensure proper implementation of the new laws in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting here on Saturday.

MHA officials repeatedly asked the state officials to match national standards in appointments in narcotics, police force, cyber, Dial-112 and other wings of the police department.

The Chief Minister stated that the initiative by the MHA team to closely examine the existing arrangements, provide guidance and support, and prepare for future challenges is highly commendable and positive.

This approach facilitates informed, long-term decision-making and enhances the operational efficiency and responsiveness of the administrative and police machinery.

State officials informed that the government is taking continuous, stringent measures to improve law and order. The police department has busted 17 clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories.

Action against habitual drug offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act has been intensified, and the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) has been notified.

The coverage of e-evidence has risen from 17% last year to 33%, and 57 mobile forensic vans are available across all districts.

The meeting highlighted that the 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' campaign in the state garnered 58 crore social media views and saw the direct participation of 2.47 crore citizens this year. Similarly, the 'Safe Click Campaign 2' achieved success in preventing 'digital arrests'.

An MoU was signed with Heartfulness to alleviate stress among police personnel. Over 1,000 trainers were prepared, and 50,000 police personnel participated in the Heartfulness programme.