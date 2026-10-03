Bhopal Bonsai Exhibition Showcases Over 300 Miniature Trees, Some Up To 50 Years Old | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artists from across the country showcased over 300 bonsai trees in 15 categories at an exhibition held at the city's Rose Garden on Saturday. The age of the trees on display ranges from one to 50 years.

The diverse collection highlighted artistic styling, intricate training techniques and meticulous maintenance, offering visitors a detailed look at living miniature landscapes.

It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day 20th Annual Bonsai Exhibition organised by the Bhopal Bonsai Club to celebrate 36 years of dedication to nature, art, and environmental conservation.

Rewa Jain, president of the club, showcased 60 bonsai trees, including species like Jungle Jalebi, hibiscus, geometry, peepal, cup-and-saucer, Arjun, tamarind, rain tree and bluebell, among others.

Notable specimens among her collection included a 40-year-old Jungle Jalebi and a 28-year-old Pakhar tree. Dr Kuldeep Saxena exhibited a 36-year-old banyan tree in the Extra Large category and a five-year-old peepal tree grown over rock.

Club secretary Sapna Das displayed Chinese Lantern (shami), Pakhar and Mehndi trees under the Unusual Style and Large categories.

She received a prestigious award during the event's group competitions for her outstanding display.

Other notable displays included a one-year-old babool, a 1.5-year-old peepal, a 20-year-old Jade, a 25-year-old Ficus and a 28-year-old Bamboo bonsai.