Bhopal Cleanliness Drive Exposes Ground Reality As Safai Mitras Flag Lack Of Safety Gear | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Gandhi Jayanti, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a city-wide cleanliness drive under 'Seva Sankalp 2026', with cleaning activities held simultaneously at 10 locations.

Mayor Malti Rai, BMC chairman Kishan Suryvanshi, MLAs, corporators and senior officials joined the campaign, while BMC employees were seen wearing the prescribed uniforms. BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain also met Safai Mitras at Kilol Park during the campaign.

According to the BMC health department, cleanliness programmes were organised across all 21 zones, with special drives at 10 key locations.

About 50 municipal employees were deployed at each location, while residents were encouraged to participate through 'shramdaan'. The clean-up duration was also extended by an additional hour.

Safai Mitras face dust, lack of protective equipment

While the campaign showcased the BMC's focus on cleanliness, several 'Safai Mitras' told Free Press that they faced difficult working conditions.

Most of the city's major roads are currently affected by Metro construction, while several inner streets have been dug up for AMRUT 2.0 works.

Workers deployed in these areas said they are exposed to heavy dust while sweeping roads. They also claimed that nearly 90% of Safai Mitras lack basic protective equipment such as gloves, masks and safety boots.

Workers deployed in Vaishali Nagar said some employees even bring their two-year-old children along while working. The children are also exposed to dust, prompting workers to cover their faces with scarves while sweeping.