Madhya Pradesh Police To Trace Absconding Suspects’ Property Through Bank, Tax And Revenue Records | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Police Headquarters (PHQ) has outlined the procedure for police units to identify the movable and immovable assets of proclaimed offenders while taking action under sections of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. It has issued directives to trace such assets using this process.

The PHQ has instructed commissioners of police, superintendents of police to obtain information regarding the suspect's immovable assets from the revenue department.

Information concerning the suspect's residence and property locations may also be sought from gram panchayat secretaries, urban local bodies and sub-registrar offices.

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to trace movable assets such as shares, debentures and bonds held in the suspect's name by gathering details on bank accounts, deposited funds, PAN card information and other personal particulars.

Directives have also been given to obtain income tax return, details from the income tax department and vehicle registration records from transport department. PHQ has stated that information regarding the suspect's assets may also be gathered through other available channels.

In cases involving absconding suspects, the police often failed to obtain information when contacting revenue department, income tax department or other relevant agencies.

However, under the relevant sections of BNSS, these departments are now required to cooperate.

The information provided by these departments will be certified, enabling the police to present a comprehensive account of absconding suspect's assets before the court.

Essentially, the police will now undertake the identification and attachment of the absconding suspect's assets in a more systematic manner.