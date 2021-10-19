Madhya Pradesh: Police seize 1000 sacks of fertilizers from a shop in Sihoniya

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 1000 sacks of fertilizers from a local shop in Sihoniya, Ambah tehsil of Morena district.

The fertilizer vendor Sintu Tomar who ran that shop used to sell the fertilizers in black under the protection of BJP leaders, sources said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rai Singh Narwaria, the police reached the shop in civil uniform as a customer. When the officer asked for DAP fertilizer, the shopkeeper told him the rate of fertilizer was Rs 1670 a sack. The police bought the fertilizer and soon after that the team of officials raided the shop.

The police stepped in the shop and began the search operation. The police reached the godown of the shop and recovered around 1000 sacks of DAP and urea fertilizers.

The black marketing of the fertilizers is continuously going on in the district. The district administration, however, kept denying the fact that the act of black marketing is not being done in the district and there is an adequate number of fertilizers for farmers.

Nonetheless, the farmers are facing trouble for the fertilizers in the district and the black-marketing shopkeepers are taking advantage of the situation. They are selling the sacks of fertilizers at high prices to the farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:21 AM IST