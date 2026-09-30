Madhya Pradesh Police Reshuffle 8 Senior Officers Including 5 IPS Get New Postings | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has reshuffled eight senior police officers, including five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and three State Police Service (SPS) officers, assigning them new responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the state Home Department on Wednesday, five IPS officers of the 2023 batch have been posted as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP) and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Aditya Singharia, currently posted as SDOP Sihora in Jabalpur, has been appointed Additional Superintendent of Police, Khandwa. Manasvi Sharma, presently SDOP Tyonthar in Rewa, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Ujjain.

Manish Bhardwaj, currently serving as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Indore, has been transferred as Additional Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.

Vikram Ahirwar, currently CSP Nagda in Ujjain, has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Bhopal City Police. Jenden Lingjarpa, presently SDOP Mahidpur in Ujjain, has been transferred as Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.

The Home Department has also changed the postings of three State Police Service officers.

Ghanshyam Malviya, a 1998-batch SPS officer currently serving as Additional Superintendent of Police, Shajapur, has been appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police at Police Headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal.

Mahendra Taronekar, a 2001-batch officer currently serving as Additional Superintendent of Police, Khandwa, has been transferred to Shajapur in the same capacity.

Shalini Dixit, a 2002-batch SPS officer serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Bhopal, has also been appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police at PHQ, Bhopal.

The officers have been directed to assume charge of their new assignments with immediate effect and remain in their respective posts until further orders. The order was issued in the name of the Madhya Pradesh Governor and signed by Additional Secretary, Home Department, Antu Bhalavi.