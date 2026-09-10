Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment 2026: ESB Announces 7,500 Constable Vacancies; Applications From Sept 22, No Agniveer Quota | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Employee Selection Board (ESB) has issued a recruitment notification for 7,500 police constables here on Wednesday. No reservation or special provisions were made for Agniveers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced to recruit constables before Simhastha 2028.

As many as 700 posts are reserved only for men for the Special Armed Forces (SAF), no reservation has been secured for women in the force.

As many as 6,800 posts will be filled for the district force under the general duty (GD) category.

Of them, 2,380 posts are reserved for women, 2,720 specified in the open category, 680 for ex-servicemen and 1,020 for home guards. Under the reserved categories, 1,088 posts are reserved for SC, 1,360 for ST, 952 for OBC and 680 for EWS.

It is also specified that those who are not domiciled in Madhya Pradesh can apply in the open category.

Earlier, it was claimed that the state government was planning to give around 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers, but in the notification, no special provisions were made.

Third gender candidates can also apply for the posts and they have to obtain a certificate from the district magistrate. They can apply either in the male category or the female category based on their certificate.

Exam schedule

Application form filling will start from September 22, and the exam will start from Novemeber 19.