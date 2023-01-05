Madhya Pradesh: Police officer sexually assaults to-be-wife, breaks engagement and refuses to marry her

MP: CISF ASI Hitendra Meena | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A CISF official identified as Hitendra Meena has been charged for repeatedly sexually assaulting his to-be-wife after they got engaged. Later, it was noted as per the victim's complaint that the man refused to marry the woman and broke the engagement with her. On Thursday, the fiance approached the police and filed a case against the Assistant-Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force.

Hitendra Meena, a resident of Sheopur, got engaged according to the Hindu custom in presence of the concerned family members. After getting engaged, reportedly, the accused called his partner to hotels for satisfying his sexual desires and molested the victim against her will. However, after sexually exploiting the woman on the pretext of marriage, Meena refused to marry her.

After being betrayed, the victim resorted to seeking legal help in the matter and brought the matter to the notice of the police. Following the victim's complaint, the police registered a rape case against the accused Hitendra Meena, and started investigating the case.