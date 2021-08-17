Madhya Pradesh: Police have lived the mantra of patriotism, public service says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh Police has literally lived the mantra of patriotism and public service.

Strict and effective action has been taken in Madhya Pradesh against all criminal elements including all types of mafia, those who commit crimes against daughters, naxalites, adulterers etc.

CM was speaking at the honour ceremony of the President's Medal winning police officers held at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

Later he presented medals at Lal Parade ground.

CM said that the entire police staff, including the police officers who have done excellent work, would also be awarded at the function organised on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh on November 1.

Director general of police Vivek Johri More state that more than 11,000 police personnel have been given higher posts in Madhya Pradesh Police. Continuous training of police force, skill upgradation, installation of CCTVs in police stations and other sensitive areas etc. is going on.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service awarded to 9 officers

Additional Director General of Police Bhopal K.T. Wifey, deputy commandant Gwalior Banwari Lal Dohre, DSP (retired) Harsh Kumar Saxena, DSP Bhopal Manoj Kumar Khatri, DSP (retired) Ashok KT, inspector Dattatreya Prabhakar Jugade, Subedar Milind Sathe Subedar, sub inspector (retired) Ram Sharan Singh, head constable (retired) Ramashankar Dwivedi.

President’s Vishisht Seva Medal for Jail Department

Priyadarshan Shrivastava, Deputy Jail Superintendent Bhopal.

Vishisht Seva Medal to three officers

President’s Vishisht Seva Medal for Homeguard and Civil Defence Vikram Singh Malviya, district commandant Shajapur Umesh Kumar Tiwari, Company Commander Homeguard Bhopal Imdar Ali.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:55 AM IST