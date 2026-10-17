Madhya Pradesh Police DSP Promotion Update! 205 Inspectors Under Consideration As PHQ Seeks Criminal And Disciplinary Clearance Reports Before October-End Orders | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has initiated the process of promoting 205 inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) after they were left out of the earlier promotion exercise. The inspectors had been found eligible for promotion but could not be promoted.

Their promotions have remained pending despite a round of promotions carried out in September. The administration branch has issued letters to all district units seeking information regarding these 205 inspectors.

Superintendents of police (SPs) of all districts, battalion commandants and unit heads have been asked to provide written details supported by documentation on whether any of these inspectors are subject to show-cause notices, departmental inquiries, criminal cases, court chargesheets or any disciplinary penalties.

This information must be submitted to the PHQ's administration branch no later than Oct 15.

Earlier, the affected inspectors submitted applications to the administration branch of the PHQ, as they were left out of the promotions. The PHQ conducted a review Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting, in which 205 inspectors were deemed eligible for promotion.

Although some of them have been assigned the charge of 'acting' DSP, their names were not included in the regular promotion list for the rank of DSP.

Vacancies pending: The proposed list includes 136 posts in the district force, 15 SAF company commanders, 36 in radio, 26 reserve inspectors (RI), four in fingerprint, one in arms, nine in special branch and eight in steno.

Promotion rules: Under the 2025 promotion rules, employees or officers facing pending notices, departmental inquiries, criminal cases, court chargesheets or disciplinary penalties are not eligible for promotion. According to PHQ sources, promotion orders will be issued by the end of this month once clearance reports are received.