Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Sees Sharp Drop In Applications, 2.25 Lakh Fewer Aspirants Apply For 7,500 Posts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police constable recruitment drive in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a sharp decline in applications, with approximately 2.25 lakh fewer candidates applying for 7,500 posts this year compared to the previous year.

According to the Employees Selection Board (ESB), 7.51 lakh applications were received this time against over 9.76 lakh last year.

A recruitment drive to recruit 7,500 constables was announced by the state government to fill the vacancies in the MP Police.

Although the police headquarters and the selection board fully expected the application figures to surpass the previous year's record, the outcome was the opposite.

It is noteworthy that the ESB will examine the 2026 constable recruitment in November of this year.

According to information, the recruitment is for 7,500 posts for the Special Armed Force (SAF) and the remaining 6,800 posts for the district police.

Only men can apply for the SAF posts, whereas women are eligible to apply for the district police posts. Next month, the ESB will set up examination centres in 13 major cities across the state, where applicants will take an online written examination.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the ESB issued a notification for the recruitment of driver constables in the MP Police. Online applications for these 1,000 posts will be accepted starting Oct 15.

Prior to this, a selection list for over 700 constables for the police recruitment band had already been released. That examination was also restricted to male applicants, and the responsibility for conducting it lay with the SAF rather than the ESB.