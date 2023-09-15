Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police laid their hands on three criminals involved in an incident of shooting in the Kothi Bazar area on Monday, the official sources said on Thursday.

Inspector General (IG) of Narmadapuram range Irshad Wali announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the police team which cracked the case within 48 hours of the incident.

Out of five criminals involved in the incident, two are still absconding.

The police said the incident took place because of a property dispute between two groups. Litigation over the issue is going on in a local court.

According to superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh said a man who sustained injuries in the incident was identified as 37-year-old Surendra Singh, resident of Hirankheda, under the Seoni Malwa police station.

The injured, undergoing treatment at the hospital, said that Nikki aka Ramsagar, Jagbeer, Arjun, Sudhir and Vikram had tried to kill him.

Immediately after the incident, a police team, led by additional superintendent of police Ashutosh Mishra and sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, began to probe the case.

When the team members were examining the CCTV footage, they came across a grey-colour Swift car.

The shooters got down from the rear seat of the car and shot at the youth.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police identified the criminals.

The police then arrested Nikki and quizzed him. According to Nikki, his elder brother Sushil Rajwanshi had been killed by Surendra and his family members.

So, both the parties had to be present in the court for hearing of the case on September 11.

So, the friends of Nikki, Aman Jain, Sandeep Manjhi, Neeraj aka Pappu Tiwari and Suraj tried to kill Surendra.

After committing the crime, they left the town in different cars.

SP Gurkaran Singh said the accused Nikki, Aman Jain and Sandeep were arrested and questioned.

The country-made pistol and the car used for committing the crime were confiscated from their possession.

The two absconding criminals will soon be arrested, Singh said.