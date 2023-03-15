Madhya Pradesh: Police ‘Bhopal Eye’ project yield results, 176 criminals behind bars

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘Bhopal Eye project’ of the police is bearing fruits as the initiative of linking CCTV cameras installed by people at home and offices to the police control room has helped in apprehending as many as 176 criminals in the last three months.

The people have come forward linking the personal CCTV cameras installed at their houses, shops, workplace to the police control rooms thus extending immense assistance to the local police in apprehending deceitful criminals, under the ‘Bhopal Eye project’, said senior police officials.

Officials said with the cooperation of commoners in last three months have resulted in arrest of 176 criminals involved in nefarious activities, such as burglary, drugs smuggling, chain-snatching, robbery and even breach of public peace. Bhopal crime branch made arrests in 89 people, while 87 were apprehended by police. Police officials said that only the footages of the cameras installed outside the house are sought from the residents, which does not hamper their privacy and also ensures the vigilance in localities simultaneously.

Free Press learnt that with the cooperation of the general public, sundry areas of the city have witnessed a sharp decline in crime rate, these include areas such as Zone-1 of MP Nagar, Sowbhagya Homes Colony(Ashoka Garden), Indus Garden (Bawadiya Kalan) and E-7 area of Arera colony.

With the cooperation of general public, arrests were made in 58 cases pertaining to burglary, 34 drugs and illicit liquor cases, 29 robbery cases, 23 thefts, 12 cases of breach of public peace and 20 incidents of chain snatching.

After installation of CCTV cameras, residents can download the ‘Bhopal eye’ application to get the footages connected to the Police control room of the city and ensure vigilance, officials added.

2000 CCTV cameras in city currently: DCP (Crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Amit Kumar said that currently 2,000 CCTV cameras are installed in the city under the ‘Bhopal eye project’. If all residents of city install CCTV cameras and get them linked to the control room, arrest rate in crimes shall touch a new high, he added.