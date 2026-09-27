Madhya Pradesh Police Band Recruitment 2026 Results Out, 560 Selected From 39,468 Applicants | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Sunday announced the final results of the Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026, with 560 candidates making it to the selection list.

The 2026 Recruitment Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable (Band) Post was conducted in Bhopal between June 24 and Aug 6.

A total of 39,468 candidates applied for the examination. The list of candidates who cleared the written exam was released on Aug 12, 2026. A total of 1,271 candidates qualified for the interview.

The police department conducted the interviews in Bhopal between Aug 20 and Aug 23.

The final result for the 87% Main Component (including 14% OBC posts) of the Constable has been prepared by integrating and updating the Band Test and Interview scores.

The final result of the said examination was provisional for the release of a final list for 591 posts in the 87% Main Component (including 14% OBC posts). Still, fewer candidates were found eligible than the advertised posts in the EWS category.

Therefore, a selection list is being released for 560 posts. The co-seniority of candidates scoring the same marks has been determined based on age.

Reserved posts filled by open candidates

As per the provision mentioned in the rule book, due to non-availability of eligible candidates from Home Guard soldiers and ex-servicemen, the posts reserved for them have been filled by eligible open candidates of the respective category.

If any technical error is noticed after the declaration of the exam result, the police department reserves the right to rectify the result.

The exam result will be subject to the final decision of WP No. 34780/2026 and 34308/2026 pending in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur and pending in the High Court, Division Bench, Gwalior.