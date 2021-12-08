Madhya Pradesh players win 1 gold, 2 silver medals in 30th National Senior Wushu Championship

Bhopal: MP Wushu players won one gold medal, two silver and two bronze medals on the fourth day of the 30th National Senior Wushu Championship on Wednesday being held at the police academy in the state capital. The finals of women’s events were played at the championship.

Divyansh Gupta won gold in individual double weapon routine event in the men's section. Manipur player won silver and SSCB player won bronze medal in this event. Divyansh had also won two medals on Tuesday.

In the women's section of the event, Purnima Rajak of MP won the silver medal. Pushpa Devi of Manipur won gold and Kusum of Karnataka won bronze. Poornima Rajak too had won the gold medal on Tuesday.

In DaoShu men's category, Rohit Jadhav won bronze medal for the state. Suraj Singh and Shashi Tamang of SSACB won silver medal in this event. Two medals came in MP's account in JianShu women's category. Bhuraksha Dubey won silver medal and Sakshi Jatav won bronze medal. Mercy Ngomen of Arunachal Pradesh won the gold medal in this event.

Sarika Gupta, the secretary of MP Wushu Association, said the Director General of Police Vivek Johri would formally conclude the championship on Thursday at 3 pm at Police Academy Bhauri, Bhopal, after the finals of all the men’s events are played.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:08 PM IST