Madhya Pradesh finishes second at Jr National Wushu Championship

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Wushu team finished second at the 20th National Junior Wushu Championship being held at Jalandhar in Punjab from October 20 to 25, informed the secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association.

The team bagged a total of 24 medals including nine gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals under the guidance of their coach Sarika and international player Divyansh Gupta.

Over 1,000 players from across the country took part in the championship.

Tanya Jatav won two gold medals for the state, Vanshika Namdev got one silver and two bronze medals, Sparsh Khare got three gold, Hemang Kewat got one bronze, Anshita Pandey bagged one gold and two bronze medals, Pragya Yadav got two silver, Surya Kushwaha got one gold, Kaju Sondhia and Arindam Srivastava got one bronze each, Pallavi Chauhan a silver medal, Nandini Nagar a bronze, Naman Sharma a bronze and Prince Tekam a bronze in the individual events.

The team of Vanshika Namdev, Tanya Jatav Anshita Pandey, Pragya Yadav, Kajol Chauhan, Piyush Tiwari and Sparsh Khare bagged a gold in the team event. Vanshika Namdev and Anshita Pande won gold in doubles event.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:18 PM IST