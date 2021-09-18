e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:59 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Plantation drive organises at Central Public Works Department

CPWD, additional director general SR Kinra lead the programme, he distributed the ‘Tulsi’ plants to the member of the colony.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A plantation drive was organised on the premises of Government of India, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Bharat Nagar, under Green India Campaign here on Saturday.

CPWD, additional director general SR Kinra lead the programme, he distributed the ‘Tulsi’ plants to the member of the colony. In the drive CPWD chief engineer JJR Meena, commissioner income tax Santosh, CPWD senior engineer Ramesh Gupta and other officials of CPWD were present.

Deputy secretary of residents’ welfare association Suchil Kumar Chore, treasurer Chetan Dhakate, members Umesh Kushwaha, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, Bhanwar Lal Jhajiya and Vinod Rajak also participated.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:59 PM IST
