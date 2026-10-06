Madhya Pradesh Plans Airport Every 150 Km, Airstrip Every 75 Km And Helipad Every 45 Km | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government plans to have airport at every 150 km, airstrip at every 75 km and helipad at every 45 km, an aviation department stated on Monday.

The state has eight airports in eight cities, namely, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna. The number of airports will increase to 10 as development work of Ujjain and Shivpuri airport is underway.

International connectivity has expanded with direct flights from Indore to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The state over 20 airstrips and 220 helipads. The state government aims to have permanent helipad in all 230 Assembly constituencies.

Approval underway for five airports

The central government is processing approval for five new airports with priority being given to Singrauli.

Under UDAN scheme, 10 existing airstrips are proposed to be developed as airports. They are Singrauli, Sagar, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Mandla, Khandwa, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Umaria and Shahdol.

Delivery of jet plane Challenger 3500 on cards

State government is all set to receive new jet plane Challenger 3500 soon. It will reduce government s monthly air travel expenditure to one-third of the current level and will end its dependence on charter plane.

Datana Matana airport for Simhastha 2028

Datana Matana airport in Ujjain is being developed under Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN 5.2.

It will have runway of 1,800 metres in initial phase, which can be further extended to 2,700 metres. It will play an important role in religious tourism during Simhastha.