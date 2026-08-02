Madhya Pradesh Plans ₹31,000 Crore Narmada Pragati Path To Link Gujarat And Chhattisgarh | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to build the 'Narmada Pragati Path', a major greenfield expressway planned along the Narmada River.

Earlier known as the Narmada Expressway, the project aims to improve road connectivity across the state while linking Gujarat and Chhattisgarh through a high-speed corridor.

The proposed 6- to 8-lane expressway will run from Amarkantak, the source of the Narmada River, to the Gujarat border. It will pass through 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh and cover around 906 km within the state.

The total proposed length of the corridor is about 1,300 km, including the stretch in Gujarat.

The project is expected to cost around ₹31,000 crore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made changes to the route, and a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. Once approved, the land acquisition and tender process will begin.

Key features

6- to 8-lane greenfield expressway

906 km in Madhya Pradesh

Around 1,300 km up to Gujarat

Estimated cost: ₹31,000 crore

Designed for future expansion to 8 lanes if traffic increases

Route

The expressway is proposed to connect important religious, tourist and administrative centres, including Amarkantak, Dindori, Jabalpur, Obedullaganj, Budhni, Nasrullaganj, Sandalpur, Karnawad, Indore, Dhar and Sardarpur-Jhabua, before reaching the Gujarat border.

It is also expected to improve connectivity to towns and cities such as Anuppur, Shahpura, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Harda, Khandwa, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Barwani and Alirajpur, while linking with nearly 30 National Highways.

Public facilities along the route

The government plans to develop public utility centres along the expressway, including:

Petrol pumps

Police stations

Restaurants and food courts

Bus stops

Hotels and lodges

Public toilets

Expected benefits

The project, planned under the Bharatmala Programme, is expected to:

Boost industrial growth through logistics hubs and industrial corridors

Improve trade and transport with direct connectivity to Gujarat

Generate employment opportunities

Promote tourism by improving access to religious and scenic destinations along the Narmada River

Support real estate development in nearby areas