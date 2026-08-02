Madhya Pradesh Plans ₹31,000 Crore Narmada Pragati Path To Link Gujarat And Chhattisgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to build the 'Narmada Pragati Path', a major greenfield expressway planned along the Narmada River.
Earlier known as the Narmada Expressway, the project aims to improve road connectivity across the state while linking Gujarat and Chhattisgarh through a high-speed corridor.
The proposed 6- to 8-lane expressway will run from Amarkantak, the source of the Narmada River, to the Gujarat border. It will pass through 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh and cover around 906 km within the state.
The total proposed length of the corridor is about 1,300 km, including the stretch in Gujarat.
The project is expected to cost around ₹31,000 crore. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made changes to the route, and a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. Once approved, the land acquisition and tender process will begin.
Key features
6- to 8-lane greenfield expressway
906 km in Madhya Pradesh
Around 1,300 km up to Gujarat
Estimated cost: ₹31,000 crore
Designed for future expansion to 8 lanes if traffic increases
Route
The expressway is proposed to connect important religious, tourist and administrative centres, including Amarkantak, Dindori, Jabalpur, Obedullaganj, Budhni, Nasrullaganj, Sandalpur, Karnawad, Indore, Dhar and Sardarpur-Jhabua, before reaching the Gujarat border.
It is also expected to improve connectivity to towns and cities such as Anuppur, Shahpura, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Harda, Khandwa, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Barwani and Alirajpur, while linking with nearly 30 National Highways.
Public facilities along the route
The government plans to develop public utility centres along the expressway, including:
Petrol pumps
Police stations
Restaurants and food courts
Bus stops
Hotels and lodges
Public toilets
Expected benefits
The project, planned under the Bharatmala Programme, is expected to:
Boost industrial growth through logistics hubs and industrial corridors
Improve trade and transport with direct connectivity to Gujarat
Generate employment opportunities
Promote tourism by improving access to religious and scenic destinations along the Narmada River
Support real estate development in nearby areas