Madhya Pradesh: Pipariya Banao Samiti Writes To CM Chouhan In Blood For District Status

FP Photo

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Pipariya Banao Samiti have been on serial fast at Mangalwara Chowk for 22 days.

They also launched a signature campaign for making Pipariya a separate district.

The office-bearers of the Samiti wrote 200 postcards in blood demanding district status for Pipariya and sent them to the Chief Minister.

They also took out a torchlight procession and a march urging the government to make Pipariya a separate district. The members of many social organisations also supported the demand.

The residents of the district said that the government should pay attention to the demand.

A member of the Samiti Harish Goswami said their agitation was not against any political party, but for making Pipariya a separate district.

Ganj Basoda Private schools demand permanent affiliation

The office-bearers of the Private School Association have demanded the government to give them permanent affiliation from class 1 to 12.

At a press conference on Wednesday, they said that they had to renew affiliation for their schools every year, which caused many problems to them.

They also demanded that the requirement of a bank draft for getting affiliation for class 8 should be done away with.

According to the members of the association, submission of a registered affidavit of rent has been made obligatory for giving affiliation to private schools, which was not previously required.

The government takes affiliation fees from the private schools every year, which should also be done away with, they said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Sadbhavana Rally Taken Out In Kukshi Town

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)