 Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Pickup Overturns In Ratlam; 3 Dead, 20 Injured | Representataive Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons lost their lives and more than 20 others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred near Dholavad Ghat in Ratlam district that falls under Raoti police station area on Saturday morning.

Incident occurred when a pickup vehicle, which was overloaded, lost control and fell into a ditch. The mishap claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 15-year-old, and left more than 20 others injured.

The vehicle, carrying labourers from Khedi Khurd panchayat, reportedly started sliding backwards while negotiating a steep incline due to overloading and fell into the ditch. The driver fled from the scene leaving the deceased and the injured to their fate.

Local villagers rushed to aid the trapped labourers, and emergency services soon arrived. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Raoti and Ratlam, where they are receiving treatment. Senior officials have reached the district hospital and ensured medical teams are providing the necessary care to those wounded.

The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Ajay, son of Sukhram Kharadi of Haldupada village, 50-year-old Nani Baifrom Julwania village, and 50-year-old Lilabai Munia, also from Haldupada. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident and working to locate the absconding driver.

