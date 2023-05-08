Madhya Pradesh: Physical verification of Congressmen appointed till booth level begins

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The physical verification of Congress party’s booth level agents and appointments made at sector and mandalam level have begun. The party office-bearers will submit report to former chief minister Kamal Nath in 15 days.

Nath is making attempts to strengthen the organisational structure, which should be capable of helping Congress in winning state Assembly elections this year and Lok Sabha elections next year.

The district Congress presidents have been given responsibilities to make appointments. Before appointments, they were told to appoint genuine Congress member on the post, sources said.

Madhya Pradesh has over 65,000 polling booths. At many booths, Congress did not have booth-level agents. Now, the appointments have been made and their physical verification has started.

Similarly, party has made sector incharge and mandlam incharge in every district. The teams from MPCC are visiting districts for physical verification.

Earlier, District Congress Committee president used to send the list of appointees to MPCC. However, it was on paper as no appointments were made. To prevent it, party has started verification.