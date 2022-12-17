Madhya Pradesh: Photos of unsung heroes of Freedom struggle displayed in Pachmarhi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of Special Area Development Authority (SADA), Kamal Dhoot, paid tributes to the freedom fighters at a function at the auditorium of Boys’ Higher Secondary in Pachmarhi on Friday.

It is the duty of every citizen to work for the development of the country, he said. Dhoot made the statement during the inauguration of a two-day exhibition of the photographs of unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. The exhibition was part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Dhoot further said that the students, who would write an essay or a reading material on freedom fighters whose photographs have been put at the exhibition, would be given prizes.

Commanding officer of the army hospital Colonel Manisha Akhre said the information about the freedom fighters provided at the exhibition took the audience to those days when the country was fighting against the British rule.

She urged the students not to forget the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and work for the prosperity of the country.

The artistes of Bharatiya Kala Sangam from Jabalpur presented a cultural event.

