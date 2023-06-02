Madhya Pradesh: PHED EE suspended for committing irregularities

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Executive engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Arun Shrivastava has been suspended and attached to Bhopal, official sources said on Thursday.

He committed irregularities in payment of Rs 132crore for Lalbarra water project without inviting any tender.

Shrivastava was found guilty after an official inquiry against him.

According to sources, Shrivastava threatened the officer conducting the inquiry into the case.

Sources in the department further said Shrivastava committed irregularities in 400 single tenders.

Local legislator Sanjay Uike raised the issue of corruption in the water project in the House. Through a question in, he sought information about the number of labourers engaged in the Lalbarra water project from 2020 to this year.

Several tenders were invited for engaging workers, so Uike wanted to know the grounds for inviting tenders.

Nevertheless, when Uike raised the issue, Shrivastava failed to give any reply.

The legislator said he had sought information through a question in the House, but he did not get any suitable reply.

When an inquiry into the case was conducted, corruption worth crores of rupees came to light, Uike said.

Shrivastava informed on the phone that 325 workers had been engaged for the Lalbarrawater project.

Those workers get daily permission for work, and this process has been going on since 2020. The government treated the case as financial irregularity and ordered an inquiry.