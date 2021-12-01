Madhya Pradesh: Ph.D. scholar bags 4 medals at National Masters' Athletics Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Ph.D. research scholar at Sanchi University, Shweta Nema, has won four medals at the 3rd National Masters' Athletics championship held at Dr Sampoornanand Stadium in Varanasi.

Nema has won a gold medal, one silver and two bronze medals at the championship. Shweta won gold in 400-metre race, a silver in race walk and one bronze each in 400x4 and 100x4. The athletes between 30 and 80 years of age from across the nation had come to take part in the championship.

Shweta is a research fellow in yoga and Ayurveda department.

She holds a place in Guinness Book of World Records in practising a tortoise asana at Sati College in Vidisha. She also imparts free training to people in Vidisha and Raisen.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:06 PM IST