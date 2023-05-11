Madhya Pradesh: Phase-2 of CM’s public services drive begins in Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The phase-2 of Chief Minister’s Public Service campaign began on the premises of the regional transport office on Wednesday.

Deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Abhay Verma, ward corporator Durgesh, regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan and other officials were present at the event.

The transport department will provide free-of-cost learning licence, renewal of licence, registration and other public services are being provided during the phase-2 of the campaign.

A large number of people from different parts of the district reached the RTO office to get their problems solved. Seating arrangements were made for the applicants who were also provided with drinking water.

RTO appealed to the people to get their problems solved by visiting the RTO office. The event started in the presence of Verma, Chouhan, other officials and journalists.

People get benefits of public services

Legislator Mahesh Rai inaugurated the phase-2 of the Chief Minister’s Public Service campaign. The campaign has been launched to give benefits of the government’s schemes to people within time limit.

The event was held on the premises of Bina Nagar Palika Parishad in Belai. The state government is running 67 public welfare services. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, during their Vikas Yatra, solved people’s problems and provided benefits of the government’s schemes to the people.

Officials asked to solve problems

Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials to solve all the problems under the CM’s public services and inform the people accordingly. Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat PC Sharma, additional collector Sapna Tripathi and all sub-divisional officers were present at the event. According to the collector, camps will be set in every village and city ward from May 16 to May 25.