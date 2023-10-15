 Madhya Pradesh: People Offer Prayers For Ancestors At Awali Ghat
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Sarva Pitru Amavasya |

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people visited Awali Ghat on the banks of the Narmada on Saturday on the occasion of Pitripaksha when people remember their ancestors.

A fair of ghosts is held every year at Awali Ghat every year on the eve of Navaratri. People from different parts of the state gather at this place to remember their ancestors.

The occasion is also called Bhootari Amavashya. Legend has it that offering prayers to ancestors on this day removes all the hurdles.

Worshipping continues throughout the night. After offering prayers to their ancestors, people visit the temple of Goddess Bijasan in Salkanpur.

article-image

