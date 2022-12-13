Madhya Pradesh: PCC road gets asphalt coating within year of construction in Singaruli

Singaruli (Madhya Pradesh): A company from Rewa district constructed a plain cement concrete (PCC) road in Singrauli city under Smart City project, spending crores of rupees, last year.

Nevertheless, the residents of the area failed to understand the reason for coating the road with tar coal just after one year of its construction.

It was announced that roads would be developed under the Smart City project. As part of the project, the road was to be built from NCL boundary wall in Bilaunji to district Panchayat road and up to Majan tri-section. A huge amount of money was spent on the work.

Nevertheless, even when the construction was going on, there was a question mark on the quality of work, because the cover of the road was peeling off.

The then chairman of the civic body of Singrauli, Chandrapratap Vishwakarma, complained to the collector and to the commissioner of urban administration (Bhopal) about the condition of the newly constructed road.

As a result, the area of the road at Bilaunji Marg was rebuilt, but that hardly solved the problems, because the PCC road was damaged at different places.

To cover up the irregularities, the firm coated the road with tar coal from Majanmod tri-section to district Panchaya and from DFO office Marg to NCL boundary at Bilaunji.

According to reports, the people’s representatives have demanded a probe into the coating within one year of the construction of the road.

When the issue was put up before an engineer of the civic body VP Upadhyay, he said that the work had been done under the supervision of the higher-ups in administration, but there are many complaints about the quality of construction. Nevertheless, what the higher authorities said about the issue through letter, is not known to him, Upadhyay said.

In-charge of Smart City Nidhi Singh Rajpoot said that she would talk over the phone about it, but she did not take the calls.