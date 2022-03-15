Madhya Pradesh: PCC chief Kamal Nath extends date of Ghar Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan to April 15

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): PCC chief Kamal Nath has extended the date of his ambitious programme called Ghar Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan by one month, informed organisational secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar.

The organisational secretary CP Shekhar and in-charge of Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan Ravi Joshi, in a joint statement said that the membership campaign has been extended by one month on the instructions of PCC chief Kamal Nath. Earlier, Nath had set 15 March as the deadline for the membership campaign.

PCC chief Nath had engaged most of the office bearers in the ambitious campaign to increase membership of the party besides increasing footprint in each and every constituency across the state.

In a recent meeting in which Kamal Nath took feedback on the membership campaign, he expressed his displeasure over the results. Sources say that stern warning has been issued to more than two dozen district chiefs to improve the performance.

Nath has also activated the presidents of various prakoshths (cells) to increase the membership campaign. He has asked all the office bearers to strengthen the numbers of party workers as little time is left for the assembly polls.

PCC chief will hold a review meeting after April 15 in which he is expected to take strict action against non-performers, said sources. Only those workers and office bearers will be given place, who will give results, others will be shown the doors, said an office bearer.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:47 PM IST