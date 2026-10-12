Madhya Pradesh Patwaris Continue Protest Despite Legal Protection Under SVAMITVA Scheme, Demand Withdrawal Of Termination And Suspension Orders | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Patwaris in Madhya Pradesh remain uncertain about resuming work under the SVAMITVA scheme as the state government has yet to issue orders withdrawing the termination and suspension of several of their probationary colleagues.

Despite the government's assurance to address their demands, the patwaris have decided to continue their agitation until the orders are formally revoked.

On Sunday, the patwaris said that the government had issued an order providing legal protection to them under the SVAMITVA scheme but had yet to withdraw the termination and suspension orders issued against several of their probationary colleagues.

Patwari Association general secretary Dharmendra Sharma said the agitation would continue until the orders were withdrawn. He added that if the government issued the withdrawal orders late at night, the agitation would be called off.

On Friday, the agitating patwaris met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and held discussions.

Later, they claimed that the government had accepted their demand to provide legal protection under the SVAMITVA scheme and to declare the termination and suspension orders issued against several patwaris null and void.

Till the filing of the story, the patwaris remained adamant about their demand that they would return to work only when the government withdrew the termination and suspension orders issued against many of their colleagues.