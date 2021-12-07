e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:31 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari in Shivpuri lands in trouble for flying in chopper

FP News Service
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Showering flowers on a religious gathering in Shivpuri district proved costly to a Patwari.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued a show cause notice, seeking clarification from Patwari, “The use of helicopter is quite expensive. It indicates towards corrupt practices.” After which Patwari Anurag Jain landed into trouble.

Jain reportedly hired a helicopter and showered flowers on Panchkalyan Mahotsav held by Jain Community at Gandhi Park Ground in Shivpuri on December 5.

He shared his photos along with his wife in an official WhatsApp group.

As his photographs and videos went viral on social media, SDM Shivpuri Ganesh Jaiswal issued notice to him, seeking reply if Jain took permission from his seniors before flying in a chopper. The SDM asked Jain to submit his reply in two days, else an action will be taken against him.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:31 PM IST
