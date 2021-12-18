Madhya Pradesh: Patwari from Gwalior booked for rape

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Patwari has been booked for allegedly raping a 29-year-old girl on pretext of helping her to get a job, sources said on Saturday.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Mihona in Bhind district, was facing a financial crunch. His distant relative identified as Santosh Tomar promised the victim that he would help her to get a job in Gwalior.

On December 8, Tomar, who is posted in Gwalior, took the victim to a hotel in Gwalior on the pretext of making her meet a person, who would give her a job. Tomar offered lunch to the victim.

In her complaint to police, the victim claimed that Tomar took her to a room of the hotel as she felt uneasiness. When she regained her consciousness, she found herself violated.

When she objected, the accused threatened her that he would make her obscene videos and photos, which he had captured during the incident, viral on social media.

The police said that a case had been registered against the accused and his friend, who helped the accused, and efforts were on to nab the accused.

