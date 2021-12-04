Madhya Pradesh: Park ke Peer depicts Bhopal gas tragedy

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A play, Park ke Peer, depicting Bhopal gas tragedy was staged at Rang Shree Little Ballet in the city on Friday.

Directed by Bishna Chauhan, the play was presented by Raunak Social Cultural Society Bhopal. It is written by Krishna Baldev Vaid. The event was organised by the society in association with Department of Culture to pay tribute to the people who died in the gas tragedy on December 3, 1984.

The play revolves around two persons who meet in a deserted park located near Bhopal Railway Station. The first person is an artist and is talkative while the second person is an introvert. The conversation starts between them with the continuous speaking of the first person. Both of them start arguing on different topics. During their debate, a third person enters.

The first person is overjoyed and starts talking to the third one. Later, they become friends and decide they can live together without fear. At the same time, they hear the sounds of screams, and see smoke. There is panic among some children. At the end, the second and the third persons die.

Poems of Amrita Pritam, Bhavani Prasad Mishra, Muslim Salim, Rifutul Hussaini were used in the play. Parul Yagnik, Nirmal Tiwari, Prince Bobby Srivastava†were in lead roles. Dushyant Kumarís ghazal, ëHalat-e-jism surate jaa aur bhi kharabí, was presented at the end of the play.

