Madhya Pradesh: Para canoe athlete Prachi Yadav wins bronze at World Cup

Apart from her, Manish Kaurav and Manjeet Singh had also reached the final of the event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Para canoe player from the state Prachi Yadav has won bronze at Para World Cup being held in Poland, said the water sports academy on Sunday.

Prachi had taken part in the 200-metre race of the V2 event. Apart from her, Manish Kaurav and Manjeet Singh had also reached the final of the event. She was a part of a five-member delegation to the World Cup from India.

Prachi has been training under the head coach of the Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy, Mayank Thakur. She practices at the Lower Lake in the state capital. Prachi was the only para athlete to have represented India at the Tokyo Olympics.

