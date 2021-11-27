Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary tries to commit suicide

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A panchayat secretary has tried to commit suicide after a show caused notice was issued against him for negligence in vaccination drive.

The incident occurred in Chanderi panchayat of the district on Saturday.

According to sources, CEO of the district Pramod Kumar sought a reply of the show cause notice from the Panchayat Secretary Shivkant Chaturvedi. After which an argument broke out between them two and Shivkant left the meeting. He reached the terrace and tried to jump from there but other Panchayat Secretaries present there stopped him. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Shivkant alleged that the in charge District CEO took charge a day ago. On the second day he called him to the meeting and used abusive language in front of everyone.

At the same time, Pramod said that the show cause notice was issued by the District Panchayat CEO. That is why he sought a reply but the panchayat secretary did not answer.

Shivkant has also reported a complaint to SDM Pratham Kaushik. Kaushik says that the officers who were present there are being questioned and action will be taken after investigation.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:48 PM IST